Scattered snow and blustery conditions through Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southern Blaine County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, the Highwoods, and the Little Belts, until 9pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle mountains as well as the Sweet Grass Hills until 5pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southeastern Montana and the Judith Gap area until 11pm Wednesday.

There is going to be scattered snow around tonight and tomorrow, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. Most areas will receive less than 1” of snow, but the lower elevations in southern Blaine County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County, will receive 2-8” of snow, with the highest amounts in northerly upslope locations like Lewistown. In the Bears Paw mountains, the Highwoods, the Little Belts, the Moccasins, the Judiths, and the Snowies, 6-15+” of snow is expected through tomorrow night. In the other mountains ranges, generally <6” of snow is expected. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and difficult travel conditions in the island mountain ranges in central and north-central Montana as well as in the lower elevations around these mountains (including Lewistown), and consider delaying travel until Thursday if you can.

Blustery conditions will continue tonight and tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The strongest wind tonight and tomorrow will be in locations east of I-15. This wind will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow as well as areas of reduced visibility. Please use extreme caution when traveling as this wind may make travel very difficult at times.

Tonight, lows are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s. Tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. Of course, when you factor in the wind, it will make it feel like it is in the -0s and 0s tonight and the 0s and 10s tomorrow, so make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outside at all.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with developing snow during the afternoon/evening in north-central Montana. Widespread snow is then likely Thursday night, with the snow beginning to taper off from north to south late Thursday night. On Friday, there will be scattered snow around during the morning in central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown. Isolated snow showers are then expected during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Right now, it looks like most of the lower elevations will get a coating-3” of snow out of this disturbance, with the mountains receiving 2-8” of snow. Be prepared for a slick Thursday evening commute in some areas and a slick Friday morning commute throughout all of central and north-central Montana.

Another round of gusty to strong winds is also expected on Thursday, generally in western portions of north-central Montana, as wind gusts over 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible elsewhere. It is then going to be breezy on Friday, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s on Thursday and the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Friday.

Another disturbance will then bring some snow showers to central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front Saturday morning. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Nice weather is then expected Sunday through Tuesday as we are also going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday and the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.