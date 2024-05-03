Scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around through Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bears Paw mountains and southern Blaine County until 6am Friday, and for southwestern Phillips County until 4pm Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Thursday.

There are going to continue to be scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as a storm system slowly pulls away from our area. In the mountains, up to 3” of new snow accumulation is possible. In the lower elevations, up to 1” of new snow accumulation is possible, but most locations will receive no new snow accumulation. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, with more sunshine in western portions of north-central Montana/around the Helena area and more cloud cover in eastern portions of north-central Montana.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be as strong tomorrow as it was today, but it is still going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Saturday is then going to be the nicest day of the next week as we are going to have partly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds), dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in north-central Montana on Sunday, especially during the evening, as a disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, especially in locations east of I-15, as a large storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. Rain and mountain snow/rain showers are then likely on Tuesday, especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system continues to impact our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday.

More rain and mountain snow/rain showers are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. Snow is also possible in some of the lower elevations on these two days, generally during the morning hours. It is also going to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the mid 50s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be a bit warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.