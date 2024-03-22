Scattered snow on Friday; widespread snow this weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10pm Thursday for northeastern Montana east of Blaine County and until 6am Saturday for north-central Montana from the Divide to Blaine County.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet region and the Flathead/Mission valleys from 12am until 12pm Friday and for the West Glacier area until 6am Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for locations along/just east of the Divide from until 6am Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for all of north-central Montana from 6am Saturday until 12am Monday and for eastern Montana from 12pm/6pm Saturday until 12am/6am Monday.

There are going to be areas of snow around tonight in north-central Montana, and there are going to be scattered snow/rain showers around the Helena area tonight. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered areas of light snow around in north-central Montana, especially during the morning, and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around the Helena area tomorrow, especially in the mountains. Between this evening and tomorrow evening, a coating to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, with higher snow amounts possible along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around tomorrow night and Saturday morning, generally in north-central Montana. Snow will then become more widespread later in the day on Saturday, with widespread snow likely Saturday night. Widespread snow is also likely on Sunday, but the snow will gradually taper off as the day goes on. Also, some of the snow that falls from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning is going to be heavy, so please avoid traveling during this timeframe if you can.

Significant snow accumulation is expected in north-central and northeastern Montana this weekend with most locations receiving between 3 and 12 inches of new snow accumulation. This means that between this evening and Sunday evening, most of north-central and northeastern Montana will receive between 3 and 15 inches of snow accumulation, with higher amounts in the Glacier National Park area.

It is also going to be cold this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

More snow showers are then expected on Monday, especially during the morning. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to continue to be cold on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana and scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area (generally during the afternoon and evening). The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday and the 40s and mid to upper 30s on Wednesday.

Another round of snow and rain is then possible on Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have below average temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.