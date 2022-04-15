Scattered snow showers and clouds on Friday

TODAY: We will have the temperatures get a little bit warmer but still be cold for mid-April as highs will be on either side of 40 degrees. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. The winds will once again be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers throughout the night tonight in Southern parts of our area as we remain under mostly overcast skies. We will have temperatures that will be getting down to the teens with many single digit wind chills likely. We will see the winds remain out of the North around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures for the weekend ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. We will also keep mostly cloudy conditions for the weekend. We will have a storm system that makes its way in tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some initial mixing is expected but we will change over to all snow. 1-3" of snow are likely with higher amounts likely in the upper elevations. The winds will be out of the Northeast around 10-15 mph for Saturday and on Sunday we will have winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be trending a little bit warmer as we head towards the start of next week with highs getting back to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be light and out of the East around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see conditions continuing to stay mild as we head towards the middle of next week with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. We will have very windy conditions to go along with it as the breeze will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers.

WEDNESDAY: Continuing to warm up as we head into the middle of next week. We will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies but will remain mostly dry throughout the area. The winds will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be experiencing mostly overcast conditions as we head into next Thursday. There will be isolated showers in the area. Our high temperatures are going to continue to trend warmer as we look to top out in the mid 50s to low 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.