Scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy for Thursday.

TODAY: We will see highs in the lower to upper 20s as we head into this afternoon. We will once again see mostly overcast skies and there will be a few scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered snow showers to start that will dissipate later into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Low temperatures will be frigid in the single digits. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Our temperatures for tomorrow will top out in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There will also be a few scattered snow showers around. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The main story heading into the weekend is going to be an arctic blast which is going to provide freezing cold temperatures. Highs for Saturday will be in the single digits and teens while highs for Sunday will only wind up in the positive and negative single digits. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy for both days of the weekend. There will be a chance for snow showers as well for both Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will see the breeze out of the Northwest for Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: Frigid cold temperatures are expected for next Monday. High temperatures will only be in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The bitter cold rolls on into next Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will also be mostly cloudy once again with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Northwest between 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A bitter cold forecast is in store once again for the middle of next week with highs only in the negative teens and negative 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again and there will be scattered snow showers in the forecast. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.