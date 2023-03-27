Scattered snow showers expected to start off our work week.

TODAY: We will keep the temperatures in the 20s and 30s heading into the start of the week. We also look to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we can expect some snow showers in North-Central Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers will continue heading into the rest of the night as we remain under mostly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures in the teens to the West and single digits to the East. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s as well heading into tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Snow showers are possible in Western Montana. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures in the 20s and 30s will once again be the trend as we head into Thursday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with the chance for scattered rain, sleet, and snow showers in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start to rise as we head into the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower to upper 40s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see the winds pick up as well out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will see temperatures warmer on Saturday in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s while Sunday is on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see most of the precipitation in Western Montana for both Saturday and Sunday in the form of rain, sleet, and snow depending on elevation. Snow may occur in the lower terrains as well when we’re not at our peak high temperatures for both days. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Sundays wind will be lighter out of the Southwest around 5-15 mph.