Scattered thunderstorms along with heat for our active Wednesday outlook.

TODAY: Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into tomorrow. Our high temps will be ranging from the lower to upper 90s. Some areas may hit the 100-degree mark. We will once again have mostly sunny conditions. Increasing clouds are expected into the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms in the area. Some of the storms may be severe.We will have winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be on the clear side as we head through the overnight hours. The lows for tonight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine once again as we head into Thursday. There will be some increasing clouds into the afternoon and scattered thunderstorms are once again possible. We will also have temperatures once again surging into the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine will dominate as we head into the end of the work week as we look to stay mostly clear of clouds. We will have temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise once again as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 90s. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We will have partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for both days, but many locations will stay dry. Winds for the weekend will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay hot as we head into the start of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will also have plenty of sunshine again as we have mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for next Tuesday are likely. Most of our high temperatures are going to get right back into the low to mid 90s as we remain hot. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.