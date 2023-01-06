Scattered wintry precipitation around Thursday night and Friday

There is going to be scattered wintry precipitation (snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain) around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow, as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations (coating to an inch or two) and light ice accumulations (up to a couple hundredths of an inch) are possible in locations that do see some of this precipitation over the next 24 hours, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

We are going to have a wide range of low temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits to the low 30s, with the coldest temperatures along centra and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Also, for most of us, the temperatures are going to be fairly stationary tonight. For tomorrow, it is going to be another cold day along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. Everywhere else, it is going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are also going to have increasing wind tonight and gusty winds tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front. Everywhere else, there is just going to be a light breeze around tonight and a little breeze around tomorrow.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and partly cloudy skies with some isolated evening snow showers around on Sunday, generally around the Helena area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Tuesday night and Wednesday as this disturbance passes through our area.

some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around Tuesday night and Wednesday as this storm system passes through our area.

It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).