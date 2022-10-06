Seasonably average Autumn Day for our Thursday.

TODAY: A little bit cooler heading into this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and a wind out of the East around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool conditions are expected as we head into tonight with lows in the lower to upper 30s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies throughout the night. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have beautiful weather once again as we head into the end of the work week with high temperatures once again in the lower to upper 60s. Mostly sunny conditions can be expected, and the wind will be mostly calm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A very pleasant weekend is expected ahead. We will have temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s for both of the weekend days. We will be partly cloudy for both days of the weekend. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We are once again looking to have very favorable conditions heading into the start of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will again be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light and out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front is slated to come through the area as we head into Tuesday of next week. Highs will be much cooler in the 50s. This also looks to bring a disturbance through the area with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain and snow. The wind will be out of the North at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see temperatures remaining cool in the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.