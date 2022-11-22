Seasonably average temps Tuesday with mixed showers late.

TODAY: For today, we can expect high temperatures reaching the mid 30s to mid 40s. We will see sun to start followed by mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain or snow showers possible later. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: The low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s. We will continue to have overcast skies with scattered rain and snow showers. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of the week, we will have highs in the mid 30s to the low 40s. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are likely throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Conditions are looking quite mild for our Thanksgiving Day forecast with high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler temps are likely in Eastern Montana. We will see strong winds as well out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Finally, there will be decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny skies as we remain dry.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the work week, we look forward to having our warmest day of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is helped by the mostly sunny skies that are to be expected. We will have continued breezy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be fairly on course for what you would expect for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The main story will continue to be the wind as we head into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A lighter breeze is expected for Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will trend colder heading into next week with highs on Monday only topping out in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. We will see light Northwesterly winds around 5-10 mph.