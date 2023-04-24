Seasonably average temps with scattered thunderstorms for our Monday.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers in the area and upper elevation snow showers. There may also be embedded thunderstorms with the showers later this afternoon. The storms are expected to be non-severe. The high temperatures will stay close to average in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be light around 5-10 mph with stronger winds in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: We will continue to see rain and snow showers overnight in the Southern portions of Montana as we remain mostly overcast. We will see our low temps getting down to the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Heading into tomorrow, we will see high temperatures become slightly warmer in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with an isolated shower around. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies by the middle of next week under mostly dry conditions. The high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will cool down a little bit heading into Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers can be expected throughout the day as we sit under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the North around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmth will return by the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 60s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we stay dry. The winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be some of the best days of the forecast as we head into Saturday and Sunday. The high temperatures for both days are forecast to be in the lower to upper 60s and the low to mid 70s. We will also be seeing mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will have a light Southerly breeze around 5-10 mph.