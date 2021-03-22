Seasonal temperatures today, snow showers tonight

Good morning!

Today will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with temperatures around the average for this time of year for Great Falls and Helena.

A cold front swings through the area as head into the evening hours with snow showers on tap later tonight.

1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible from Great Falls to Cut Bank.

Less than an inch of snow can be expected for Helena, Havre and Lewistown.

We will fall down to the 20s tonight so tomorrow morning's commute could be a problem; however, temperatures will warm up to the 40s tomorrow so we should see the snow start to melt.

We will be dry on Wednesday with another round of possible snow showers on Thursday.

There is still uncertainty about how much snow we could see.

We will look at warming up nicely though as we head into the weekend.