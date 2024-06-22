Severe storms move out Friday night; Nice weather this weekend!

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for most of north-central and portions of central Montana until 8pm/9pm Friday.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and mainly in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. Some of these thunderstorms will be severe with damaging winds (wind gusts up to 75 mph) and/or large hail (1-3” in diameter). A stray tornado is also possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Sunday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be hot on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing wind on Sunday as it is going to become windy (wind gusts up to 50 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front, and breezy (wind gusts up to 40 mph) in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front during the afternoon and evening.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be warm on these three days as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the low 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday and the 60s and low 70s on Friday. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.