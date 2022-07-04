Severe weather threat for Independence Day

TODAY: Temperatures will be ranging from the lower to upper 70s for our 4th of July forecast. We will have mostly cloudy conditions along with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the later part of the day. Some of the storms may be severe. Gusty winds and decent sized hail can be expected, and the threat of a tornado is not zero. We will have winds that are light and variable. Winds will be stronger if caught in one of these severe storms.

TONIGHT: We will have leftover scattered thunderstorms as we head throughout the night. We will stay under mostly cloudy skies. The lows for tonight will range from the upper 40s to low 60s. We will have winds that are light and variable, unless there are storms in the area.

MTN

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s as we head towards next Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increased cloud cover into the afternoon. There will be another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 80s as we head into the middle of the week. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Some scattered afternoon showers are possible. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: As we head into Thursday, we will have temperatures in the lower to upper 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon. We will have winds that are once again light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will see temperatures that will continue to warm as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. We will see mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again a possibility. Winds will be light and variable once again.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: On Saturday, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Sunday, we will have mostly sunny skies to start with increased clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a threat as we head into the weekend. For Saturday, we will have temperatures on either side of the 90-degree mark. On Sunday, the temperatures will cool down a little as we will range from the lower to upper 80s. For both Saturday and Sunday, we will have light breezes from the West around 5-15 mph.