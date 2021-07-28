Shower and Thunderstorm threat tonight for Western and Central Montana.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures will back off a little bit but will remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph. There is a risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: It looks to be another very mild night. Temperatures will be hanging anywhere from the low 60’s to near 70 degrees. There is a possibility for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the overnight hours especially in Eastern Montana. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain hot as we will be anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Fairly overcast to start the day but there could be some breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Light winds out of the West at 5-10 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening.

FRIDAY: Temperatures once again look to be in the mid 90’s for the end of the work week. Winds are going to be out of the Northeast at about 5-10 mph. We are looking to be under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for most of the weekend. The best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms comes during the evening hours on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90’s. Winds could get gusty on Sunday evening out of the East with gusts anywhere from 25-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the work week. Temperatures will also remain fairly hot as most of us will be in the low 90’s. Winds will start off light but as we head into the afternoon hours we will see some gusts from 20-30 mph out of the West. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be right around the 90-degree mark for most of our viewing area. Chance for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.