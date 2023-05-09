Showers and thunderstorms expected to affect our Tuesday plans.

TODAY: We will see a bit of a range in our high temperatures for today. We will see 50s and 60s to the West while warmer air in the low to mid 70s takes over to the East. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The chance will once again be there for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see the clouds and showers clear out tonight as we’re left under mostly clear skies. We will see winds dying down as well to be light and variable. The low temperatures will be on the cool side in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Heading into the middle of the week, we will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The high temperatures will be close to average once again in the lower to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s heading into next Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with rain and non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast. We will see winds out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: For the end of the work week, we will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be an ideal one in terms of temperatures and overall conditions. We will see our highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s and lower to upper 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies and overall dry conditions for both days of the weekend. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures heading into next week will be in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.