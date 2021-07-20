Showers and Thunderstorms for Southwestern Montana tonight.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Looks to be in the low to upper 90’s for daytime highs hottest in Eastern Montana. Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing out towards the afternoon hours. Winds will also be prevalent from the West at 5-10 mph. Eastern parts of our viewing area. Chance for an evening scattered shower or thunderstorm particularly in the Southwestern parts of our viewing area.

TONIGHT: Mild and mostly cloudy as temps should be in the mid 60’s to mid 70’s. Winds will be light and variable from the Southwest at 5 mph. The chance is there for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the early overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues into the middle of next week as we look to be partly cloudy for most locations and as we continue to sit under a ridge in the jet stream the temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s in most locations. Chance once again for an evening isolated shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Looks to be the hottest day of the week for most. Temps in the upper 90’s for most of our viewing area with few select locations hitting the triple digit mark for daytime highs. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of us with a steady West wind anywhere from 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures running anywhere from the low to mid 80’s. Light Northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend at this point looks to be filled with abundant sunshine as high pressure sits over our area. This will keep the temperatures very hot as daytime highs should stretch anywhere from the low to upper 90’s. Chances for reaching the 100-degree mark are there and are most prevalent in Eastern parts of out viewing area. No precipitation in the forecast currently.

MONDAY: The sunshine looks to continue into the start of next week. High pressure still sits over our area and we remain under a ridge in the jet stream. Highs for most of us in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.