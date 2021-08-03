Showers and Thunderstorms possible in Eastern Montana for your Tuesday afternoon

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures will be right around the 90-degree mark for most of our viewing area. We will be under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will be steady out of the out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Eastern parts of our viewing area.

TONIGHT: We will remain mild with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for our viewing area.

TOMORROW: Sunshine looks to make a comeback for the middle of the work week. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90’s. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph. Higher gusts in the afternoon from 25-35 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. Winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph but could gust to 30 mph. We will increase in cloud cover as we head towards the afternoon and there will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

FRIDAY: We do look to cool off in terms of temperature into the mid 80’s. There are some chances for morning showers and thunderstorms. We will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest from 10-15 mph with gusts anywhere from 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, temperatures continue to look as if we are heading for a cooling trend. The highs for most of our viewing area look to be anywhere from the upper 70’s to low 80’s for both days. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions for most of the weekend. Biggest chance for some rain will be Saturday afternoon with pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The main story right now looks to be the winds which will be breezy out of the West for both days anywhere from 25-40 mph.

MONDAY: The cooling trend looks to continue as we head into the start of the work week. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds out of the North at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy for a duration of the day with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm followed up a clearing out in the evening hours.