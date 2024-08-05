Showers and thunderstorms throughout the week

We will have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. A stray shower is possible after midnight. We will also have increasing cloud cover in central and northcentral Montana later tonight, going into tomorrow. It will also be a mild night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be the last warm day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s, before cooler temperatures arrive later this week. Tuesday will also be one of the wettest days of the week with isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The upper-level ridge that has been in control of our weather will be pushed out by an upper-level trough that will work its way into our region on Wednesday. The trough will bring cooler temperatures as our highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s for the rest of the week.

Precipitation will continue through the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. We will also have partly cloudy skies this weekend and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.