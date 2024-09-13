Showers taper off and skies clear out on Friday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for southeastern Montana until 7pm Thursday and for northeastern Montana and western North Dakota until 10pm Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Canyon Ferry area as well as the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle mountains until 12am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of the mountains in western and southwestern Montana above 6500 feet until 6am/12pm Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 4am until 6pm Friday.

Widespread showers are expected this evening and tonight, with a more soaking rain around during the second half of the night in north-central Montana, as a storm system continues to impact our area. There are also going to be scattered thunderstorms around this evening and tonight in eastern Montana, and a few of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (up to 85 mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). A tornado is also possible.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered showers around during the morning and early afternoon, but these showers will gradually taper off as the day goes on as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow, so overcast skies during the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies for the evening.

In north-central Montana, up to .5” of additional precipitation is possible through tomorrow evening, with isolated locations receiving up to .75” of additional precipitation. Around Helena, up to .25” of additional precipitation is possible through tomorrow evening, with isolated higher amounts possible, especially north of Helena. There is also going to be some snow around in the mountains tonight and tomorrow morning, and light snow accumulations are possible above 6500 feet.

We are going to have below average temperatures again tomorrow, although it won’t be as cool as it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected this weekend as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s on Saturday and highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s on Sunday. Gusty winds are also expected on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 40 mph are possible, and it will be a bit breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around, generally around Helena and in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s in most locations.

There are then going to be widespread showers and a few thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm system passes through our area. Scattered showers are then expected on Thursday, especially during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we are going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday. It is also going to be cool on these three days as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.