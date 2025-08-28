Showery and cool weather through Friday

In north-central Montana, there have been some scattered showers around throughout the day and it has been a lot cooler than it has been all week. Around Helena, it has been a cool and rainy day today, and as of 5pm, the Helena airport has received .47” of rain since Wednesday evening.

The bullseye for precipitation will shift from the Helena area up into north-central Montana for tonight and tomorrow. In north-central Montana, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight. Around Helena, scattered showers will continue this evening, but will gradually taper off early on tonight.

Tomorrow will be a wet day in north-central Montana as showers are likely, especially in locations east of I-15. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. For the Helena area, tomorrow will be drier than today was, but there will still be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening.

It will continue to be cloudy tomorrow in north-central Montana, but partly cloudy skies are expected around Helena, and the skies will begin to clear out in western portions of north-central Montana later in the day. Scattered showers continue tomorrow night in north-central Montana, but will gradually taper off from west to east as the night goes on. The skies will also gradually clear out from west to east as the night goes on.

North-central Montana will receive the most rainfall from this evening through Saturday morning. Most locations around and east of I-15 will receive .1” to .5” of additional rain, with a few areas receiving over .5” of additional rain. Around the Helena area and west of I-15 in north-central Montana, generally less than .25” of additional rain is expected.

Tonight, lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. Below average temperatures are expected again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy along the Divide and in the higher elevations in central Montana tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering showers during the morning in eastern portions of north-central Montana, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions elsewhere. The temperatures will also begin to warm back up on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday will feature some awesome weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and very warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be little to no wind on these two days.

The temperatures will cool back down for the middle of next week as highs from Tuesday through Thursday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday.