Slightly cooler for your Friday as we will be in the low to upper 80's.

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms to start the day but will diminish as the morning goes along. We will be under mostly sunny skies. Warm with temperatures running anywhere from the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be a factor out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be quite cool in Western and Central Montana on either side of 50 degrees. In Eastern Montana we will be milder around 60 degrees. We will remain under clear skies. Winds will die down but remain out of the West at 5-10 mph except for Eastern areas where the wind will be out of the Southeast.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine as high pressure sits over our area. Not much in the way of cloud cover. This will allow the temperatures to reach into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Winds will be light and out of the South at 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny skies once again as cloud cover will be little to nonexistent. We will be heating up a little bit more as temperature should be in the mid 90’s for most. Winds will be out of the West anywhere from 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sunshine looks to continue into the start of next week. High pressure still sits over our area and we remain under a ridge in the jet stream. Highs for most of us in the mid to upper 90’s. Some locations will run the risk of hitting 100 degrees. Winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. Most locations will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures do run the risk of reaching 100 degrees where the sun is most prominent. Winds light from the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures should remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low to mid 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds remain light from the Southwest at 5 mph. As of right now there is a risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Temperatures cool down a little bit from earlier in the week as we will be anywhere from 85-95 degrees depending on your location. Sunny to start then becoming more overcast during the afternoon. Light winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

