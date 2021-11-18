Slightly warmer today and tomorrow with highs trending towards 50 degrees.

TODAY: Continuing to stay on the colder side but warming slightly as we will get the highs into the low 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for an isolated shower but most area will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool but not as much as the last few nights with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions and there will be some scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers to the West/. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to end the work week with a few chances of breaks of sun. Temperatures will turn a little milder on either side of the 50-degree mark. We will have winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the Southwest. There will be scattered showers in Western Montana with some upper elevation snow showers in the mountains. An overnight chance to all snow in the lower elevations is expected in Western parts of our viewing area.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to cool back down a little with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We do look to be breezy for both days out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. We also look to be partly to mostly cloudy for a majority of the weekend although there is not much in the way of a precipitation threat.

MONDAY: The sun looks to make a full return as we head into the start of next week. We will have mostly sunny skies and warm with the temperatures looking to max out anywhere from the lower to the upper 50s. The winds will mostly be out of the South at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions can be expected. There will be a chance of some showers and upper elevation snow showers in Western Montana. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to cool back down on either side of the 40-degree mark. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers at this point. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.