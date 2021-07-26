Smoky and Very Hot To Start the Work Week

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., smoky and/or hazy skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in Montana. With this smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

We are going to have mainly clear skies, dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are then going to have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds) and mainly dry conditions tomorrow. It is also going to be very hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

For Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening, as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to be very hot on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s in central Montana and the 100s in eastern Montana. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 9am Tuesday until 12am Wednesday for all of eastern Montana, and there is and Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Fergus County from 9am until 9pm on Tuesday due to this heat. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around Friday afternoon/evening and Saturday afternoon/evening as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. We are then going to have a slight chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon/evening. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are also expected from Wednesday through Sunday.

It is also going to continue to be very warm/hot on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Mild nights are also expected from Wednesday night through Saturday night as lows are generally going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.