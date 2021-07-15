Smoky/Hazy, Breezy, and Hot on Thursday

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

For tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies and pleasant temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are then going to have increasing clouds tomorrow, decreasing clouds tomorrow night, and increasing clouds on Friday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have a chance to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening, tomorrow night, and on Friday as these disturbances pass through our area.

It is also going to be hot tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in in the low to mid 90s in central Montana, and the upper 90s and low 100s in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for southwestern and south-central Montana from 2pm until 9pm tomorrow as lightning from thunderstorms could spark new fires, and gusty winds from these thunderstorms could allow any new or currently burning fires to rapidly spread.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions next Monday and Tuesday as high pressure continues to remain in control of our weather. Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible next Wednesday as a disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to be very hot this weekend and next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. There is also an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for most locations east of I-15 from 12pm Saturday through 9pm Wednesday due to these dangerously hot conditions. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around along the Hi-Line on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.