Snow continues to dominate our Tuesday forecast.

TODAY: Moderate to strong snowfall throughout the day. We will see total snow totals of 2-4 inches near the Hi-Line, 4-8 inches near Great Falls, and the best chance of seeing over a foot are near Helena, Lewistown, and the Little Belt Mountains. Temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs only in the 20s. The winds will be from the Northeast around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue throughout the night as we remain under mostly overcast skies. Temperatures will be getting down to the teens with many single-digit wind chills likely. We will also see the winds die down a little bit but remain out of the North around 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have highs that only top out in the 20s across the board. We will also be under mostly overcast skies and there will be leftover snow showers in the forecast. Some breaks of sunshine are possible as we head into the sunset hours. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures once again in the 20s. Mostly overcast skies, but some sunshine will break out as we head into the afternoon. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Temperatures get a little bit warmer but still cold for mid-April as highs will be on either side of 40 degrees. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures for the weekend ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. We will also keep mostly cloudy conditions for the weekend. We will stay mostly dry on Saturday but there will be scattered snow showers on Sunday. The winds will be light and variable for Saturday and on Sunday we will have winds out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.

