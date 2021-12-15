Snow continues to push through Montana today.

TODAY: We will have some breaks in sun shine into the afternoon today. There is a good chance for some additional snow accumulations in Eastern Montana to start off the day. An additional 1-3 inches is possible. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 20s. The winds will be breezy out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: There will be some patchy cloud cover heading into the overnight hours tonight. Also, a chance for some isolated snow showers but many locations staying dry. Lows tonight will be in the teens near Great Falls / Helena and down into the single digits near the Hi-Line. Winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Cold temperatures stay in place as we head towards the end of the week. We will have highs in the teens and 20s. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers as another disturbance looks to come through. Mostly cloudy conditions are likely and the winds will be light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Looking to be the coldest day of the week as we head into Friday with many of us only with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day but will have decreasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon. There is a chance for morning snow showers. Winds look to be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect overcast conditions for the beginning of the weekend and still mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the end of the weekend. There will be opportunities for scattered snow showers as we head throughout both days. The temperatures forecast looks to keep highs in the low to upper 30s on Saturday and the 20s / 30s on Sunday. We will pick up the breeze heading into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds of the lighter variety are expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Cold to start off next week with highs only looking to get into the teens and 20s. We look to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there is a chance for afternoon snow showers. Winds will be lighter around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy as we head into next Tuesday with another chance for snow accumulations. Temperatures will stay very much on the cold side with highs only slated to get into the teens to near 20 degrees. Winds look to be light out of the Northeast around 5-10 mph.