Snow continues with slick travel for our Monday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be cold heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper teens. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with continued scattered snow showers in the area. An additional 1-3" can be expected in certain locations. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered snow showers to start that will dissipate later into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Low temperatures will be frigid in the positive and negative single digits. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will remain cold heading into tomorrow with highs once again in the lower to upper teens and low 20s. We will see decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again heading into the middle of the week. Scattered snow showers will be around, especially in Eastern Montana. High temperatures will top out in the lower to upper teens. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see highs in the teens and 20s as we head into Thursday. We will once again see mostly overcast skies and there will be snow showers in the area, especially in Eastern Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: We will be cold once again to wrap up the work week with highs in the teens and 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The main story heading into the weekend is going to be an arctic blast which is going to provide freezing cold temperatures. Highs for Saturday will be in the single digits and teens while highs for Sunday will only wind up in the positive and negative single digits. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy for both days of the weekend. There will be a chance for snow showers as well for both Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will see the breeze out of the Northwest for Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.