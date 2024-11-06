Snow ends Tuesday night; Mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southern Blaine, Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin Counties as well as the Bears Paw, Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy mountains until 5am Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Sweetgrass Hills until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Little Rocky Mountains until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the higher terrain around Bozeman and Helena until 5am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of eastern Montana until 11am Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fergus County, part of Judith Basin County, Liberty County, and eastern Toole County until 11pm Tuesday.

There are going to continue to be areas of light to moderate snow around this evening and tonight, but this snow is going to gradually taper off as the night goes on. The skies will also begin to clear out during the second half of tonight, which will allow patchy areas of fog to develop.

Most locations will receive less than an inch of new snow accumulation through tomorrow morning, but up to a foot of new snow accumulation is possible in some of the mountains in central and north-central Montana, including the Bears Paw, Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, Little Rockies, and Snowy mountains, and up to 6” of new snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations around these mountains.

Difficult travel conditions are expected through tomorrow morning at and above mountain pass level and in the lower elevations near some of the mountains, so consider delaying travel until tomorrow if possible. In the lower elevations, roads will be slick tonight and tomorrow morning as paved surfaces are currently wet and this moisture will freeze tonight as the temperatures are going to drop below freezing, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

Gusty winds are also expected this evening and tonight, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind will gradually diminish as the night goes on though! This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s and it is going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies tomorrow via decreasing clouds with just a couple isolated snow showers around during the morning.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Thursday, and the 50s and low 60s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nice weather is then expected this weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s on Saturday and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. The wind is going to be a nuisance this weekend though as it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and we are going to have gusty winds on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Unsettled weather then returns to Montana next week as there is going to be scattered rain and snow around on Monday and Tuesday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to be cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.