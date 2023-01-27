Snow followed by arctic air

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of western, central, and southern Montana for most of Friday and some of Saturday. In the lower elevations, 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, 10 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with localized amounts up to 30” possible. This snow will create difficult travel conditions, so please try and avoid traveling during these two days if possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of southwestern and north-central Montana for most of Friday and some of Saturday. 1 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected, and travel may be difficult at times.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, with the precipitation becoming more widespread in coverage as we get closer to daybreak tomorrow. Widespread accumulating snow is then expected tomorrow, and this snow may be heavy at times. There are then going to be areas of snow around tomorrow night and Saturday morning, generally in western, central, and southern portions of Montana. Some of the snow that falls tomorrow night and Saturday may also be heavy at times.

Along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana, there are just going to be isolated areas of snow around tomorrow night and Saturday morning. As we go through the day on Saturday, the snow is going to gradually taper off from north to south, with the snow ending in north-central Montana by lunchtime; in central Montana by the evening; and in southern Montana by early Sunday morning.

This is going to be an impactful snow event for a lot of western, central, and southern Montana. In these areas (specifically the areas that are under a Winter Storm Warning), 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 10 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains, with isolated locations potentially receiving up to 30” of snow accumulation.

This snow will create difficult travel conditions, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere and try and avoid traveling until later on Saturday or Sunday if possible. In eastern Montana and in portions of north-central Montana (especially along the Hi-Line), this storm system will not be as impactful as less than 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with most locations receiving less than 3 inches of snow accumulation.

The wind is going to diminish as we go through this evening and into tonight. For tomorrow, we are going to have a period of breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) as a cold front passes through our area. Gusty winds are then expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be a cold wind tomorrow and Saturday as the wind is going to be coming out of the north in most locations.

For tonight, lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to remain fairly stationary tomorrow morning (in the 30s), before falling later on tomorrow behind the cold front. It is then going to be a lot colder on Saturday as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens.

Bitter cold temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s, and lows are going to be in the -10s and -20s. The temperatures will then start to warm up a little bit as we head into the middle of next week as highs are going to be in the 0s and 10s on Tuesday and the teens and 20s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas from Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday. There are then going to be a few snow showers around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday.