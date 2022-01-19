Snow tapers off Tuesday night; mostly sunny and cold on Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11pm Tuesday for north-central Montana (including Great Falls) and until 11am Wednesday for south-central Montana (including Helena and Bozeman). Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, and this snow will create slippery road conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Blaine County and Hill County until 12pm Wednesday and for northeastern Montana until 12pm Thursday. Wind chills as low as 35 to 40 below zero are possible.

Areas of light to moderate snow will gradually taper off from north to south as we go through this evening and tonight. In north-central Montana, most of the snow will be gone by midnight. In south-central Montana, most of the snow will be gone by sunrise tomorrow. New snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible this evening/tonight, with most of that snow accumulation occurring in south-central Montana. Slippery road conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow, so please be careful when driving.

As we go through tonight, we are going to have decreasing clouds from northwest to southeast. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow in locations near the Rockies, and mainly sunny skies tomorrow in east-central and eastern Montana. A few lingering snow showers are also possible tomorrow morning, generally in the mountains.

It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s in a lot of locations, and wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below zero are possible. It is then going to be cold tomorrow as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s in central Montana and the single digits in northeastern Montana.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around as a warm front passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow and rain around Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front passes through our area. From Thursday into Friday, light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, while moderate snow accumulations are possible in the higher elevations.

It is also going to be warmer on Thursday and Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty winds are also expected Thursday and Thursday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is then going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday. Breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.