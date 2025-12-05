A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of the mountains in western and central Montana until 2pm/5pm Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Glacier area from 5pm Friday until 8am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the valleys in western Montana, the Butte/Blackfoot region, and part of Jefferson County until 11am Friday.

There have been scattered snow showers and some rain showers around today as a disturbance has been working its way through Montana. As we go through tonight, there will continue to be some scattered snow showers around, especially in locations east of I-15. Light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible in locations that do see some snow tonight, so roads could be slick in some areas. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze (10-20 mph) around tonight east of I-15 and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Lower elevation rain/snow and heavy mountain snow to finish the week

The next storm system will impact Montana later tomorrow through Saturday, and this storm system will bring significant snow accumulations to the mountains. A lot of areas will be dry tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon, but a few snow showers are possible. Precipitation will then become more widespread around the Helena area and in western portions of north-central Montana late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. This precipitation will mostly be in the form of snow, but there will be some rain/freezing rain, especially along I-15 from Helena to Great Falls. There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow and pockets of freezing rain/rain around tomorrow night as this storm system continues to impact the state. Scattered snow showers will continue through the day on Saturday, especially in the higher terrain and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana.

Significant snow accumulation is expected in the mountains through Sunday morning as 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected above mountain pass level, and 6-18” of snow is expected at mountain pass level. In the lower elevations, this will not be a significant snow event as most locations will only receive a coating-3” of snow. Higher snow amounts (3-8”) are expected along Highway 87/200 from Belt to Lewistown though. Expect difficult travel at and above mountain pass level later tomorrow through Saturday. Roads will also be slick/snow-covered at times in the lower elevations over the next few days, so please be careful when driving.

It will feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Most of us will also get to enjoy little to no wind tomorrow, but it will be breezy tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front and in the higher terrain in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Colder temperatures are then expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s in north-central Montana. The Helena area will not see this cool-down though as highs will remain in the 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return for most of us on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. In northeastern Montana, it will be cold again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the teens. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains.

Monday will be a gusty day with 10-30 mph sustained winds and gusts over 40 mph. Outside of the wind, we are going to have nice weather on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Wet weather is expected from Tuesday through Thursday as multiple disturbances impact the state. Snow will continue to pile up in the mountains over these three days, while the lower elevations will see scattered rain and snow showers. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these three days.

Tuesday will be a windy and warm day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Breezy conditions and mild temperatures are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.