Snow showers this morning before clearing this afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of year in the mid 30s. We will be under mostly overcast conditions throughout the day with scattered snow showers and additional light accumulations possible in the morning. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will range from the mid-teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph. Isolated snow showers are possible, but we will see continued clearing conditions throughout the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Warming back up a little bit as we head towards next Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

FRIDAY: Staying mild and above average for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy conditions for the day on Saturday and then some mostly cloudy skies as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. We also have a considerable snowstorm in the outlook heading towards the end of the weekend. Temperatures will stay well above average with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and in the mid 40s on Sunday. We will, however, see decreasing temperatures as we head into Sunday afternoon. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. Lighter winds for Sunday out of the West at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Colder temperatures as we head into the start of next week with highs in the single digits and teens for many. We will also have additional snowfall accumulations in the forecast as we will be under mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued frigid conditions are likely for next Tuesday with highs for most of North-Central Montana on either side of 0 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist with scattered snow showers possible. Winds out of the West at 15-10 mph.