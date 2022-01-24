Snow showers will produce moderate accumulations today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions heading into the later part of the morning and afternoon. We will also have snow showers throughout much of the area with light to moderate accumulation. 1-3" for the lower elevations and 3-5 inches for the mountains are to be expected. The temperatures will be close to average with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the West and then shift to come from the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have leftover snow showers in the Western and Southern parts of our viewing area early on. We will, however, stay mostly cloudy throughout the entire night. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph. We will have temperatures in the 20s in Western Montana while Eastern Montana gets down to the teens.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be in the low 40s in Western Montana and the low 20s in the Eastern parts of the state. We will start the day mostly cloudy but will see some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year next Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the area. Chance for an isolated snow shower during the nighttime hours. The winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy conditions with decreasing cloud cover as we head towards the end of next week. Chance for an early morning snow shower. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s. We will have ample sunshine as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We do look to be partly to mostly cloudy across the area as we head into the weekend. There will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the weekend. We will also be mild once again with highs in the lower to upper 40s on Saturday and low to mid 40s on Sunday. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.