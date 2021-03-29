Snow showers with windy conditions for our Monday

Good morning everyone.

Many Montanans are under a High Wind Warning as well as a Winter Weather Advisory.

Those around Lewistown are under a High Wind Warning until noon today due to winds gusting to 60 miles an hour.

Folks along the Hi-Line are under a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m. this evening due to winds gusting to 70 miles an hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those mainly at and above 4500 feet due to snow accumulations between 5 to 10 inches with windy conditions.

This morning has been an active one with rain and snow showers moving through the Treasure State thanks to 2 cold fronts and a low pressure.

We'll continue to see the chance for snow as the morning wanes on with another chance for snow later on this evening.

We are looking at another windy day across the Treasure State as well with winds gusting between 50 to 70 miles an hour.

Today will be a cold day with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below the average for this time of year; however, we will see our temperatures start to climb back into the upper 30s and in the 40s tomorrow.

We see a big warm up on Wednesday through the weekend with temperatures 20 degrees plus above the average for many of us.