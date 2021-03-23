Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Snow tapers off with dry conditions this afternoon

Cooler temperatures today
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 09:14:02-04

Good morning.

Snow showers have been pushing to the south all morning long from the Hi-Line.

You can expect for them to taper off though as we head into the later morning hours.

Clouds will start to break apart for a partly sunny to mostly sunny late afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low 40s for many allowing for the snow to melt; however, temperatures fall down to the 20s tonight allowing for patchy black ice possible for Wednesday morning.

Our next best chance to see any snow will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stream Local News Anytime