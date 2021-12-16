Snowfall and bitter cold temperatures tonight into tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Cold temperatures stay in place as we head towards the end of the week. We will have highs in the teens and 20s in Eastern Montana with temperatures on either side of 30 degrees in Western Montana. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers during the day then moderate snow showers move in this evening. Mostly cloudy conditions are likely with increasing clouds into the afternoon and the winds will be light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Bitter cold wind chills will move in tonight with lows in the single digits and in the negative single digits. Wind chill readings in the –10 to –25 range. Wind Chill advisories are in effect and Winter Weather Advisories as well as we will be seeing the chance for 1-3 inches of snow under mostly overcast skies. Higher accumulations likely in the upper elevations. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Coldest day of the week as we head into Friday with many of us only with highs in the single digits and teens. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day but will have decreasing cloud cover as we head into the late morning hours. There is a chance for morning snow showers but they will end early. Winds look to be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect overcast conditions for the beginning of the weekend and still mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the end of the weekend. There will be opportunities for scattered rain and snow showers as we head throughout both days. The temperatures will make a rebound with highs in the mid to upper 30s for both days. We will pick up the breeze heading into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds of the lighter variety are expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Cold to start off next week with highs only looking to get into the teens and 20s. We look to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there is a chance for afternoon snow showers. Winds will be lighter around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy as we head into next Tuesday with another chance for snow accumulations. Temperatures will stay very much on the cold side with highs only slated to get into the teens to near 20 degrees. Winds look to be light out of the Northeast around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon for the middle of next week. The temperatures make a little bit of a milder return with highs in the low to mid 30s. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.