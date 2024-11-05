Snowy and cold on Election Day

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 8am Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southern Blaine, Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin Counties as well as the Bears Paw, Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy mountains from 5am Tuesday until 5am Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Sweetgrass Hills from 3am until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Little Rocky Mountains from 11am Tuesday until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 8am until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle mountains as well as the Meagher County valleys until 5am Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 8am Tuesday and for the western part of the Hi-Line, Fergus County, and part of Judith Basin County until 11pm Tuesday.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around this evening and early tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow, with some rain mixing in initially, around during the second half of tonight as a cold front from Alberta begins to impact our area. Widespread snow is then likely tomorrow, although some rain is possible initially as the precipitation begins. In northeastern Montana, there will be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow.

Widespread snow will continue tomorrow night, but will gradually taper off as the night goes on and the skies will begin to clear out tomorrow night as well. With some clearing, that will allow areas of fog to develop later tomorrow night and that fog will linger into Wednesday morning. As we go through Wednesday, the fog will burn off and the skies will clear out providing us with mainly sunny skies from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Significant snow accumulation is expected in the mountains, with snow totals ranging from 6” to 24”, and the highest snow amounts will be in the Bears Paw, Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy mountains. The highest peaks may even receive over 2 feet of snow through Wednesday morning. This snow will create difficult travel at and above mountain pass level, so consider delaying your travel until later Wednesday or Thursday if possible.

In the lower elevations, snow amounts will vary greatly from little to no snow accumulation to a foot of snow accumulation. The lowest snow amounts will be along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Hill County and eastward), where most locations will receive less than an inch of snow. The highest snow amounts will be in the northerly upslope regions of the mountains in central and north-central Montana. This is where 5-12” of snow accumulation is expected, and this includes locations like Lewistown and Stanford. For Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Helena, 1-4” of snow accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning.

In the lower elevations, roads will be slick tomorrow evening/night and Wednesday morning, so please use extreme caution when driving. Roads will also be slick tomorrow morning in the lower elevation locations that see some snow tonight. During the day tomorrow, I anticipate that roads will primarily just be wet in most of the lower elevations due to temperatures being above freezing.

Widespread gusty winds are also expected tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Stronger wind (gusts up to 60 mph) is expected tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains. This wind will also cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow as well as areas of reduced visibility. It is then going to be breezy (10-25 mph) on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front, with just a little breeze elsewhere.

Tonight, lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow, it is going to be cold as highs are only going to be in the 30s and low 40s. It will then continue to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nice weather is then expected this weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The only nuisance this weekend is going to be the wind as it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.