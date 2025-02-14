Snowy and cold Valentine's Day

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 9pm Thursday until 12pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana from 3pm Friday until 10am Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana from 3pm Friday until 10am Saturday.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around from this evening through tomorrow night as a disturbance passes through our area, with the bulk of the accumulating snow occurring tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night. In the lower elevations, 1-4” of snow is expected in most spots, with isolated locations receiving up to 5” of snow. In the mountains, 3-7” of snow is expected, with higher amounts possible in the Big Belt mountains east of Helena. This snow will cause the roads to become slick/snow-covered, so please use caution when driving.

It is also going to be cold tonight, but a lot warmer than the past several nights have been as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s (-10s in northeastern Montana). It is then going to be really cold tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the single digits. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight and tomorrow in some areas (especially along the Hi-Line) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible. This wind will cause there to be some blowing snow around, so use caution when driving.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, especially during the morning. It is also going to be cold again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the single digits in north-central Montana and the teens around Helena. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday along the Divide and in the mountains in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There is then going to be widespread accumulating snow around on Sunday and Monday in central Montana and in north-central Montana (west of Phillips County and Petroleum County), and several inches of accumulation is possible. In northeastern Montana, there is going to be some scattered snow around on these two days, and light accumulations are possible.

It is also going to continue to be very cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s in north-central Montana and the 0s and 10s around Helena.

On Tuesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with isolated snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally during the morning, and scattered snow around Helena, especially during the morning, as Sunday/Monday’s storm leaves our area. It is also going to remain frigid on Tuesday with highs in the -0s, 0s, and low to mid 10s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few isolated snow showers around. On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow around Helena and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 0s and 10s on Wednesday and the 10s, 20s, and low 30s on Thursday.