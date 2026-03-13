It has been a snowy Friday, with many locations picking up at least a couple inches of snow, while the mountains and some locations in Fergus and Judith Basin counties have received up to or over a foot of snow over the past day. Around the Helena area, there has been a rain/snow mix around throughout the day today.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Snowy, blustery, and cold on Saturday

The snow will continue to fall in north-central Montana tonight and will become more widespread as the night goes on. Widespread accumulating snow is then likely all throughout north-central Montana tomorrow, with the snow beginning to break apart some during the afternoon and evening. Scattered snow showers continue tomorrow night, but will gradually taper off as the night goes on. Some of the snow that falls tonight and tomorrow may be heavy at times, especially in western and southern portions of north-central Montana.

There has been a northward trend in the models over the past day, so higher accumulations are now expected along the Hi-Line than initially thought. Along the Hi-Line, 2-8” of new snow accumulation is expected through Sunday morning, with the lowest new snow amounts expected in northeastern Montana. South of the Hi-Line, an additional 4-12” of snow is expected through Sunday morning, with another 6-16” of snow expected in eastern Cascade County and portions of Fergus County and Judith Basin County, especially from the Belt/Armington Junction area eastward through Lewistown. In the mountains and along portions of the Rocky Mountain Front, another 10-24+” of snow is expected through Sunday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for western and southern portions of north-central Montana and for the Helena area through 6pm Saturday and for southwestern Phillips County through 12am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for other portions of north-central Montana through 6pm Saturday and for portions of northeastern Montana through 6am Sunday.

Thanks to the mid-March sun angle and temperatures near freezing, road conditions weren’t too bad in the lower elevations today. However, once the sun sets, road conditions will quickly deteriorate. Be prepared for slick/snow-covered roads throughout most of central and north-central Montana tonight and tomorrow morning. Use extreme caution when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

Around Helena, snow is likely in the mountains tonight and tomorrow, while a rain/snow mix is likely in the lower elevations. As we go through tomorrow, the rain/snow mix will transition over to all snow in the lower elevations as colder air arrives. Scattered snow showers continue tomorrow night, but will gradually taper off as the night goes on.

This rain/snow mix will cut down the snow accumulation for the Helena area. In the Helena Valley, 1-4” of snow is expected through Sunday morning, while <2” of snow is expected along Highway 287 through Townsend and Toston. In the Lincoln area, another 7-14” of snow is expected through Sunday morning. South and north of Helena along I-15, an additional 3-12” of snow is expected.

It is going to be cold tonight and tomorrow in north-central Montana as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 20s. Around Helena, it is going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s.

Tomorrow is also going to be a blustery day in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. This will be a cold wind as it will be coming out of the north/northeast and it will cause there to be areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility, so use caution when driving. Around Helena, it is going to be gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana from 12-9pm tomorrow as gusts up to 60 mph are possible!

Sunday will be a partly cloudy and mainly dry day. It is also going to be cold on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There will also be little to no wind around on Sunday.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area on Monday and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations (30s in northeastern Montana). Gusty winds will also return on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

A strong upper-level ridge will bring significantly warmer temperatures to the state for the rest of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday; the 60s on Wednesday; and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. It is also going to be windy next Tuesday through Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are also expected on these four days.