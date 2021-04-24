Soggy and Chilly for the Rest of the Weekend

The remainder of the weekend will be soggy and chilly for most of us. Highs will remain 10-15 degrees below average with several chances of precipitation through Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Cascade, Judith Basin, and Meagher counties through tomorrow morning. Areas above 6,000 feet could see anywhere from 2"-5" of snow. Further North, along the Rocky Mountain Front, a separate advisory has been issued for 1"-3" at all elevations, while further west 3"-5" will be possible in the vicinity of Glacier National Park.

All other areas across our viewing area will likely see rain showers off and on through Monday. Snow showers aren't out of the question, but accumulations will be light, if any. The precipitation totals will vary across the area, but central Montana will likely see the most. This will be a beneficial rain for the drought situation, which is great news.

By Tuesday things will warm up and sunshine will return for the remainder of the week. Highs by next Friday could be well into the 70s, which will be a nice change from the chilly, gloomy weather.