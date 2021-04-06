Some Areas Received Much Needed Precipitation

Several areas, especially across West-Central Montana, received measurable precipitation in the last 24 hours. This moisture will be very beneficial to areas that have been very dry over the last several weeks. Unfortunately other parts of the area, including the Hi-Line and Eastern Montana, missed out the much-needed moisture. Drought conditions will continue to persist in these areas.

Warmer and drier air will move into the region over the next few days with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will once again be above average for much of the region.

Later in the week several disturbances will move through and give us another opportunity for precipitation. Temperatures will also cool to seasonal averages or slightly below. We'll closely monitor these systems as details may change as we go through the next several days.