Some light snow Wednesday night; Mostly cloudy and cold on Thanksgiving

There are going to be areas of light snow around this evening and tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15 in north-central and northeastern Montana, as a clipper passes through our area, and light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible. This snow will also create slick road conditions in some areas, so please use caution if you are going to be traveling anywhere tonight or tomorrow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s along the Hi-Line and the 10s and low to mid 20s in locations south of the Hi-Line.

For Thanksgiving, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A couple isolated snow showers and some flurries are also possible during the day tomorrow. It is also going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana. There is also going to be a good breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in/around the higher elevations in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some more areas of light snow around tomorrow night and Friday, mainly in locations east of I-15 in north-central and northeastern Montana and especially along the Hi-Line from Hill County to Valley County, as another disturbance passes through our area. Once again, light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible with this clipper. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday with the cloud cover decreasing some during the second half of the day. Cold temperatures are also expected again on Friday as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s (coldest temps along the Hi-Line). It is also going to be breezy again on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning, as another weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. Overall, if you are traveling anywhere this weekend, you will have good weather to do so. We are also going to continue to have a wide range of temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a lot warmer next week as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s on Monday and the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.