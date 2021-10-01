Some More Clouds and a Few Scattered Showers Around on Friday

We are going to have clear skies for most of tonight, but the cloud cover will start to increase some as we get closer to sunrise. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies in eastern Montana and increasing clouds in central Montana as a cold front begins to pass through our area. There are also going to be a few scattered rain showers around tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon, mainly in locations west of I-15. There are then going to be a few scattered rain showers around tomorrow evening and early tomorrow night, generally in north-central Montana. Most of this precipitation is going to be light in nature, so not much total rainfall is expected. Many locations are also likely going to see only a sprinkle or no rainfall at all. A couple isolated lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

It is also going to be cool tomorrow in locations around and west of I-15 as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. In locations east of I-15, it is going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around for a couple hours tomorrow afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through our area.

We are then going to have very nice fall weather this weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to feel really nice outside this weekend as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on both Saturday and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be pretty warm for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Tuesday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Wednesday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers on Thursday as a weak storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.