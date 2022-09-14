Scattered PM Showers and Thunderstorms on Thursday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until at least 10am Thursday for western and southwestern Montana. The air quality is generally going to be in the unhealthy and/or unhealthy for sensitive groups categories.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. There are also going to continue to be areas of haze and smoke around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tomorrow night and on Friday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow night and Friday. There is also going to continue to be some haze and smoke around tomorrow, but it won’t be as bad as it has been over the past few days. It is then just going to be hazy tomorrow night and Friday.

We are also going to have mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. It is then going to be a bit cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around Sunday afternoon/evening and during the day on Monday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy skies on Monday.

The wind is not going to be much of an issue this weekend, but it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and some mountain snow around on Tuesday, and there are going to be some scattered showers and mountain snow around on Wednesday as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be A LOT COOLER on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.