Some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Friday afternoon/evening

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly around the Helena area. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. A couple of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and tomorrow night may also be severe with 60+ mph winds being the main hazard. Lightning from these thunderstorms may also start some new wildfires.

It is also going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. It is then going to be mild tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to continue to be hot on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected for Sunday and most of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The heat wave is also going to continue through at least Thursday of next week as highs are going to continue to be in the 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.