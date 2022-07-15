Some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations south of a line from Helena to Lewistown to Miles City. For everyone else, we are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance passes through our area. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging winds (up to 70 mph) and/or large hail (up to 1”). We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. It is also going to be very warm/hot tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the low 100s, with the hottest temperatures expected in eastern Montana

It is going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Sunday. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend, but a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon/evening.

On Monday, there are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Monday than they are going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.