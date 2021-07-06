Some Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around This Week

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms (currently in southern British Columbia) is going to move towards the east and southeast tonight. This cluster of showers and thunderstorms is going to impact locations along the Hi-Line (including Cut Bank and Havre) and along the international border (including Sweet Grass) tonight, and locations in northeastern Montana (including Malta and Glasgow) tomorrow morning. Some of the thunderstorms that we see tonight and tomorrow morning may be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning being the main hazards. Although highly unlikely, an isolated tornado is also possible tonight and/or tomorrow morning. As we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, there are going to be a few widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in locations north and east of Great Falls. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. These showers and storms are generally going to move from the southwest to the northeast. Most of the thunderstorms on Wednesday are also going to be non-severe, although heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. Partly cloudy skies are also expected on Wednesday as this disturbance passes through our area.

On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have a chance to see some more rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in locations north and east of Great Falls, as yet another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Thursday and decreasing clouds on Friday.

As we go through the rest of this work week, high temperatures are generally going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and low temperatures are generally going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Also, Wednesday is going to be the hottest day of the work week and Friday is going to be the “coolest” day of the work week (behind today).

Breezy conditions are also expected for the rest of the work week in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In central Montana, it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow, Wednesday, and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. On Thursday, it is going to be breezy in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend and early next week, mostly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot this weekend as high temperatures are going to be in the 90s. The temperatures are then going to cool down slightly early next week as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations.