Some Scattered Showers Around Friday Night, Then Cooler and Breezy on Saturday

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday morning for Fort Peck Lake.

There are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tonight, especially in locations west of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight, especially after midnight, in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In eastern Montana, it is going to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some lingering showers around, generally during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area. We are then going to have increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be cooler than the temperatures today were as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to warm up a little bit on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35+ mph are going to be possible at times.

On Monday, we are going to have a chance to see some PM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers in north-central Montana, and there are going to be scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the afternoon/evening, in south-central Montana as another storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area.

The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be windy on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally in south-central Montana, as a storm system leaves our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Thursday and Friday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern.

The temperatures on Wednesday are going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. The temperatures on Thursday and Friday are then going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.