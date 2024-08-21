Some scattered showers/storms through Wednesday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for a lot of Montana east of I-15 until 10pm Tuesday.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (up to 70 mph) and/or large hail (up to 1.5” in diameter) are also possible this evening and early tonight. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit hazy tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (60-75 mph) and/or large hail (1-2” in diameter) are also possible tomorrow in locations east of I-15. There is also going to be some haze around again tomorrow.

It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and along the western half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s, with the hottest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and some scattered showers around on Monday, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and decreasing clouds from west to east on Monday. There is also going to be a good breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Cooler temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

We are then going to have nice weather on Tuesday as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.